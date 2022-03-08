Camilla Parker Bowles Had The Best Reaction To Meeting The Actor Who Plays Her In The Crown

If you're a fan of the British royal family, then you have probably watched Netflix's "The Crown." You're also probably aware that the royals are not exempt from controversy. So, naturally, the real life royals have been pretty tight-lipped at best when asked about the portrayal of their family on the show. They've also been pretty clear about making sure everyone knows that "The Crown" is totally fictional and nothing to do with their reality. "They don't pretend to be news," Prince Harry said on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (via Us Weekly). "It's fiction ... But it's loosely based on the truth."

Still, the actors have admitted to being a bit nervous about how their real-world counterparts might react, like Claire Foy who told Town & Country she "would hate the idea" of Queen Elizabeth watching the show, and Helena Bonham Carter who told Variety she almost didn't take the part.

But Camilla Parker Bowles, who is still running the world's longest campaign for Royal Miss Congeniality, had the best reaction to meeting the actor who portrays her on the show.