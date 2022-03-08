Joe Gorga Is Now Involved In Melissa's Messy Feud With Jennifer Aydin

The drama between Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin continued to escalate between seasons of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Ahead of a Season 11 reunion, Melissa praised her castmates on Instagram while throwing not-so-subtle shade at her on-screen nemesis, which caused Jennifer to retaliate with a post she later deleted and admitted was a "low blow," per Page Six.

Tensions continued to mount between the feuding reality stars, and tempers flared when they reunited for Season 12. Melissa and Jennifer were involved in a physical altercation, and Melissa insisted that Jennifer escalated the fight. According to "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star, she was simply getting out of her seat to point, when Jennifer grabbed her hand and the melee ensued, as mentioned to E!'s "Daily Pop." According to the Envy designer, Jennifer cracked under the pressure of her marriage secrets surfacing. "And I think she's stressed and panicking and acting up and you know, just losing it," Melissa said. "There's a lot of crying out of her this season," she added.

Melissa spoke to her husband, Joe Gorga, about her rival on an episode of the Bravo reality show and said she believed that even Jennifer's own husband was not a fan. "Personally, I think Bill [Aydin] can't stand her," Melissa said (via Page Six). Joe echoed his wife's sentiments. "I've said it a million times. She's just not a nice person," he said. Later, Joe had unkind words about Jennifer which spurred even more drama.