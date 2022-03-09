Bill Barr Did Not Hold Back His Thoughts About Melania Trump

Is Melania Trump the brains behind Donald Trump's operation?

Per Independent, former US Attorney General Bill Barr is adamant in his new book that he "always thought Melania was smarter than the President," – and perhaps for good reason. In his new memoir, Barr recounts a conversation he had with the then-President who told him that Melania was solely responsible for him being hired within his administration. "We were watching the hearing together, and when I got angry, she said, 'Are you crazy? Look at him. Right out of central casting. He looks and acts like an Attorney General! Leave him alone — he is carrying himself just right, and he will be confirmed, which is what you need,'" he supposedly confessed to Barr. But that's not all. Barr also described the former first lady as "elegant" and "intelligent."

While Barr made it clear in no uncertain terms that he does not believe Donald is fit to run in 2024, stating in the book that he "has shown he has neither the temperament nor persuasive powers to provide the kind of positive leadership that is needed" nor "a modicum of self-restraint" perhaps he's willing to endorse Melania for prez? Stranger things have happened...