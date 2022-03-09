Bill Barr Did Not Hold Back His Thoughts About Melania Trump
Former United States Attorney General Bill Barr is mentioning it all!
Following his time as the attorney general under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Donald Trump, Barr released his very own memoir on March 8, aptly titled "One Damn Thing After Another." In the book, Barr depicts his time under both administrations — no doubt two very different experiences. "The media chose to weave a narrative that I was a toady to the president, and that was false from the beginning, because I felt I could be independent, and I was," Barr told NPR's "Morning Edition" ahead of the book release about his time working under The Donald. Case in point: the minute he told the then-president that the election fraud claims were BS. "After the election, he didn't seem to listen to anybody except a group of sycophants who were telling him what he wanted to hear," Burr declared.
But the juice he gave in that press interview pales in comparison to the tea Barr spills within the confines of his new book — including some pretty interesting things about former first lady Melania Trump.
Bill Barr thinks Melania Trump is smarter than Donald Trump
Is Melania Trump the brains behind Donald Trump's operation?
Per Independent, former US Attorney General Bill Barr is adamant in his new book that he "always thought Melania was smarter than the President," – and perhaps for good reason. In his new memoir, Barr recounts a conversation he had with the then-President who told him that Melania was solely responsible for him being hired within his administration. "We were watching the hearing together, and when I got angry, she said, 'Are you crazy? Look at him. Right out of central casting. He looks and acts like an Attorney General! Leave him alone — he is carrying himself just right, and he will be confirmed, which is what you need,'" he supposedly confessed to Barr. But that's not all. Barr also described the former first lady as "elegant" and "intelligent."
While Barr made it clear in no uncertain terms that he does not believe Donald is fit to run in 2024, stating in the book that he "has shown he has neither the temperament nor persuasive powers to provide the kind of positive leadership that is needed" nor "a modicum of self-restraint" perhaps he's willing to endorse Melania for prez? Stranger things have happened...