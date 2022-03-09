The Odd Reason Courteney Cox Doesn't Remember Filming Friends

The transformation of Courteney Cox over the years has certainly turned heads. She's grown from starring in music videos with Bruce Springsteen to a TV and film star, thanks to her roles in the sitcom "Cougar Town" and the horror franchise "Scream." But fans will always remember her from the iconic series "Friends" as the cleanliness-obsessed chef with the enviable apartment, Monica Geller. And while Cox did have a legion of fans who loved everything about Monica — including her signature line of "I KNOW!" — she did admit, during an appearance on Howard Stern's Sirius XM show, to feeling hurt over being the one "Friends" star who was not nominated for an Emmy.

"Sure. Yeah, it always hurt my feelings," Cox said on Howard Stern's Sirius XM show (via ET Canada), adding, "And then the only thing that made me feel good — because they've all won and they've gotten so many accolades — I got nominated for 'Cougar Town' the first year [out] — a Golden Globe. I wanted my peers to respect me and I know that the Golden Globes is not your peers, necessarily, but it's like, 'Ah!' It took a little of the sting out."

While Cox might have remembered those dark moments of feeling hurt through her career, she did say that she struggles to remember her decade spend working on "Friends" for this surprising reason.