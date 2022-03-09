Hayden Panettiere Shares Heartbreaking Update About Her Family In Ukraine

As the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine continues to worsen, friends and family of loved ones attempting to flee the country become more desperate by the day. The Guardian reports that Vladimir Putin's promise to provide safe passage for civilians to escape the constant bombardment by Russian forces is not being met as the supposed humanitarian corridors remain under fire. According to the outlet, eight Ukrainians, including women and children, were gunned down and killed while attempting to leave the country's capital Kyiv. "The route is not safe," deputy mayor Sergei Orlov warned. "We do not have confirmation at the moment that a ceasefire started."

The U.N. refugee agency estimates that the Russian attacks on Ukraine could lead to over 7 million civilians being displaced, per The Council on Foreign Relations. They believe it could be the largest refugee crisis to hit Europe since the bloody breakup of the former Yugoslavia in the early 1990s.

A Yahoo! News/YouGov poll found that 74% of U.S. citizens are against the incursion, believing it to be "unjustified." But, displaying how polarized the United States remains, the poll reports that 47% of Donald Trump supporters claim that Putin is still a better president than Joe Biden. Not surprisingly, those with close ties to the war-torn country beg to differ. One such person is actor Hayden Panettiere, who just shared a heartbreaking update about her family in Ukraine.