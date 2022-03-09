The Powerful Way The Challenge's Jordan Wiseley Is Stepping Up To Help Ukraine

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, numerous celebrities have volunteered help in meaningful ways. With The Washington Post reporting on February 26 that over 400,000 Ukrainians had been displaced from their homes, Ryan Reynolds tweeted that he and wife Blake Lively will match donations for Ukrainian refugees for up to $1 million. Meanwhile, supermodel Gigi Hadid — while working New York Fashion Week – announced her own generous donation on Instagram, writing on March 6 that she will "donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine."

However, money wasn't the only way celebrities with resources helped out. Fears that a Russian cyber-attack would sever communication with the rest of the world gripped Ukrainian denizens. This prompted Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Federov to ask Space X CEO Elon Musk for use of his satellites, tweeting the billionaire on February 26, "While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand." Musk immediately obliged, replying directly to Federov, "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route."

While people worldwide hope for a swift resolution to the war, reality personality Jordan Wiseley has chosen to put his own boots on the ground, touching the lives of Ukrainian refugees in a most direct way.