How Jamie Lee Curtis Really Felt Filming A Famous Nude Scene

Although Jamie Lee Curtis was vocal about having a positive experience with filming the movie "Trading Places" upon its release in 1983, she recently recalled one element the role of Ophelia that she would never repeat today. As she spoke to Adrianna Costa of People, Curtis said that a topless scene she shot for the movie was not something she enjoyed doing.

"I was 21 years old and the part required Ophelia to take off her dress," Curtis said. "Did I like doing it? No. Did I feel embarrassed that I was doing it? Yes ... Was I doing it because it was the job? Yes." She further added that, as someone with children who has been married for 37 years, filming a scene with nudity is "the last thing in the world" she would do now.

In spite of this negative experience, Curtis has still expressed her thanks for appearing in "Trading Places." She told Vanity Fair in 2019 that she appreciated the film's director, John Landis, choosing her to play Ophelia. "When he suggested that I play the part ... [he was] met with not only incredulity, but rage ... so I'm grateful and will always be incredibly grateful to him for ... giving me this incredible opportunity." Curtis' discomfort with her nude scene in "Trading Places" is upsetting, but it's a relief to know that her overall positive outlook on the film remains.