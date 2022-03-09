Jana Kramer's Boyfriend Admits Their Relationship Has Been Far From Perfect

Jana Kramer launched her podcast "Whine Down" in May 2018, which includes the actor talking with guests about everything from motherhood to romance. In exciting news for fans, Kramer formally introduced her new boyfriend, Ian Schinelli, to the world through a new episode released on March 7. The description of the episode says he was "the most anticipated guest" in the podcast's history. Dishing all the new relationship tea, Schinelli said the two have been "really good together," but they are sometimes in separate worlds (via People). He explained that they both have "different personalities and lifestyles," like going to bed at different times each day. Kramer apparently wakes up later and goes to bed later than her new man.

To continue a healthy relationship, Kramer added that it's important for her to be "more private" about "issues" this time around with Schinelli — a different approach than her past relationships, which were covered in detail by the media. Overall, the new couple said they fixed their initial problems after they got "more understanding" about each other's wants, needs, and desires. But it doesn't appear Kramer will be running to the altar anytime in the near future with Schinelli, telling People in February she's focusing on "continuing to heal and grow" from her "toxic" past. Thankfully, the actor noted her new Navy SEAL reserve member boyfriend is "very patient."