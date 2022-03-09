Stanley Tucci Opens Up About His Grueling Experience With Cancer

Stanley Tucci may not always get the leading role in films, but he's still become known as one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood. Fans know him for his roles in films like "The Lovely Bones" and "Julie & Julia," but we've recently been finding out a lot about the star for more personal reasons, including Tucci's diagnosis with cancer. In an interview with The New York Times in October 2021, the star revealed that his passion used to be for acting, but after his diagnosis with tongue cancer, Tucci's quickly shifted his passion over to food. He sounds like our kind of guy!

The actor wrote a book titled "Taste: My Life Through Food," which details his passion for food. Celebs, they're just like us, right? The star has frequently opened up about his cancer diagnosis and how he couldn't eat and later taste food as a result. Tucci even went as far to share the food tasted like cardboard that was "slathered with someone's excrement" at one point. He also revealed that the smell of food even made him want to throw up amid his cancer treatments.

"[Growing up,] everything revolved around what you were going to eat that night, what you were eating for lunch," he told NPR. "I'm not a religious person, but if there is one thing that's holy, it would be food." Now, Tucci is giving even more details on his grueling experience with cancer.