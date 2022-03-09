Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler Speaks Out On Being Mistaken For A Bank Robber

In one of the wildest stories emerging yet surrounding the embattled "Black Panther 2" production, TMZ reported on March 9 that director Ryan Coogler was arrested back in January in a mistaken case of alleged bank robbery. The shocking incident occurred, per an Atlanta Police Department report obtained by TMZ, after Coogler entered a Bank of America in Atlanta, Georgia to make a withdrawal. With his face almost entirely covered by a knit cap, sunglasses, and a COVID-19 face mask, Coogler is seen in bank security footage handing a teller a withdrawal slip.

Reportedly, Coogler's handwritten note read, "I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I'd like to be discreet." He was likely hoping to ensure the safety of his mass transaction with these incognito precautions. However, his teller — after an alarm on her computer was triggered processing his withdrawal — informed superiors that Coogler himself was attempting a robbery, with the police being called. Arresting three people including Coogler on the scene, Atlanta PD determined later that the teller — a Black woman, per the police report — had made a terrible judgment call.

This comes on the heels of December 2021 rumors that "Black Panther 2" star Letitia Wright might not return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe following a vaccine mandate controversy (per Giant Freakin Robot). That remains to be seen, but in the meantime, Coogler addressed his unexpected brush with the law.