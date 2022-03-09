The Bridgerton Season 2 Trailer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

We know that many of you, just like all of us, have been waiting extremely patiently for "Bridgerton" Season 2 to arrive, and we have finally been rewarded with the first full trailer. And if you thought "Bridgerton" Season 1 was steamy, hang on to your petticoats for the next installment. We're getting love triangles, wet shirts, seductive hand-holding, rakes, coquettes, gossips, and croquet. Can you stand it? Neither can we.

Following the formula laid out by the book series the show is based on, Season 2 will focus on a second Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, as he searches for a wife under the watchful gaze of his mother — and his intended's gorgeous and protective older sister, Kate Sharma. Phoebe Dyvenor is back as Daphne (sans René-Jean Page as the Duke, unfortunately), as is the inimitable Nicola Coughlan as Penelope/Lady Whistledown.

Coughlan has been hyping the second season nonstop on her own Twitter, writing at one point, "I've just seen the finale of Season Two of Bridgerton and it is so good I am FREAKING OUT." Well, so is everybody else on social media in reaction to the latest trailer.