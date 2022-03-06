What's Next For Rege-Jean Page After Bridgerton?
The world has "burned" to see more from British actor Regé-Jean Page after his stellar portrayal of Simon Basset, aka the Duke, on Netflix's "Bridgerton." He even earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his performance. But he's done much more than just the popular period romance series. The Londoner has done both stage and screen acting, and he has appeared in shows like the 2016 "Roots" reboot and "For the People," per IMDb.
So when "Bridgerton" came out in 2020, Page was more than ready to be propelled into the spotlight. Unfortunately, to the dismay of the Duke's fans everywhere, it was been confirmed that Page's character will not be in the plot of "Bridgerton" Season 2. But with his extensive résumé and Emmy nomination, casting agents must be clawing for the opportunity to work with Page after he made such a splash as the Duke. So, what's next for him?
Is Regé-Jean Page the next big action star?
Although Regé-Jean Page expressed that he was a bit anxious leaving "Bridgerton," he assured audiences that they will see him on-screen again. And, it's true — Page has two big projects coming up! The first is another venture with Netflix, but it's not another TV series. Page will be featured in the film "The Gray Man" and will be co-starring with fellow dreamboats Ryan Gosling and Chirs Evans, per E! News.
This movie is the brainchild of the Russo brothers, Joe and Anthony, who also directed blockbusters like "Avengers: Endgame." Judging from the 2022 movie teaser trailer Netflix released, this film is going to be an action-packed thrill ride. According to Netflix's blog Tudum, "The Gray Man" follows Gosling's character who is a wanted CIA mercenary, and Page will play an investigator looking into these nefarious activities.
Anthony Russo told Variety about his positive experiences with Page on set while making "The Gray Man." "With Regé, we knew him as one specific thing over a short period of time," Anthonyo said, referring to his time on "Bridgerton." "But he's an incredibly talented actor, and he can move in a lot of different directions as a performer."
Regé-Jean Page is leading an adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons
Bust out your 90-sided dice! Because Regé-Jean Page is set to star in the film adaptation of the fantasy role-playing game "Dungeons & Dragons," per Variety. And a LOT of money is going into the production of this movie. Variety reported that both Paramount Studios and the toy company Hasbro, who owns "D&D," are financing the film. Plus, Page will also be joined by big names like Chris Pine, Justice Smith, and Michelle Rodriguez.
And unlike Page's more serious, dramatic roles up until this point, "D&D" co-director Jonathan Goldstein promised Variety in a separate report, "[The role] allows him to show a full spectrum of his talent." Meanwhile, John Francis Daley, the other director of "D&D," gushed to the outlet, "[Page] naturally exudes a sense of dignity and heroism that is fitting for the fantasy genre, and is perfect for the role we cast him in." Fans are also already excited, with one tweeting, "HE DESERVES THIS SO MUCH OMG." Another wrote of Page, "Not a Dungeons & Dragons fan but I'll watch if you are in it. You should be the next James Bond!"
So whether you like heart-racing action or out-of-this-world fantasies, Page will surely dazzle on-screen in the year 2022.