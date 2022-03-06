What's Next For Rege-Jean Page After Bridgerton?

The world has "burned" to see more from British actor Regé-Jean Page after his stellar portrayal of Simon Basset, aka the Duke, on Netflix's "Bridgerton." He even earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his performance. But he's done much more than just the popular period romance series. The Londoner has done both stage and screen acting, and he has appeared in shows like the 2016 "Roots" reboot and "For the People," per IMDb.

So when "Bridgerton" came out in 2020, Page was more than ready to be propelled into the spotlight. Unfortunately, to the dismay of the Duke's fans everywhere, it was been confirmed that Page's character will not be in the plot of "Bridgerton" Season 2. But with his extensive résumé and Emmy nomination, casting agents must be clawing for the opportunity to work with Page after he made such a splash as the Duke. So, what's next for him?