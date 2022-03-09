Camilla Parker Bowles Explains Her Long-Term COVID-19 Side Effects

While celebrating International Women's Day on March 8, Camilla Parker Bowles opened up to her guests visiting Clarence House that she's still dealing with the lingering symptoms from being diagnosed with COVID-19 the month prior, according to Hello! magazine. Telling the crowd she "still can't get shot of it" and her "voice might suddenly go," clearly the Duchess of Cornwall hasn't overcome her latest illness. Although there's been no word if Prince Charles is struggling with the long-term effects of the virus, the duchess noted that there's a chance she might "start coughing and spluttering" while speaking in public.

The Economic Times reports that Camilla is triple vaccinated like her husband Prince Charles, who tested positive for coronavirus the first time in March 2020. Unlike his wife, the prince told Sky News that he "got away quite lightly" on his first positive diagnosis and felt "lucky" it was only a mild case. Even with their recent "recoveries," the pair has gracefully continued their royal duties and showed support to the members of the Ukrainian community in London recently. In a tweet on March 1, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated he and his family "are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time" amid Russia's invasion.

We wish the duchess a continued recovery and hope to hear better news about her health in the near future.