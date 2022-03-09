The Euphoria Star Who Crashed Paris Hilton's Wedding

They do say that life imitates art, and crashing the wedding of Paris Hilton of all people is undoubtedly a very "Euphoria" thing to do. So, are we surprised that one of the stars of HBO's racy teen soap opera did just that? Of course, we are! Who just decides to go and crash Paris Freaking Hilton's wedding?! Lukas Gage, that's who.

As bananas as it is that Gage managed to sneak into Paris' extremely exclusive and highly secured event — which it is — Paris' unbothered attitude about the whole thing is perhaps even more bonkers. The reality star found out about the wedding security breech while on "Watch What Happens Live" along with her mother, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kathy Hilton. While Kathy was definitely peeved, Paris didn't seem that upset at all, actually.

So what does Gage have to say for himself? Luckily for him (and all of us watching at home), he got a chance to explain himself to Paris personally on her podcast.