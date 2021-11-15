The Truth About Paris Hilton's New Husband Having A 9-Year-Old Child

Paris Hilton's wedding might have ended, but could the honeymoon be over already, too? Perhaps that's because, as Page Six reported, Paris's new husband, Carter Reum, is the father of a 9-year-old girl. On November 11, Paris married Carter at her late grandfather Baron Hilton's former estate, per People. The wedding was packed with celebrities, serving guests dinner by Wolfgang Puck with a 6-foot wedding cake. Since the bride is one of the original queens of reality TV, Paris made sure TV cameras captured all the wedding festivities for her new TV series, "Paris in Love."

During an interview on "The Trend Reporter with Mara" in early 2021, Paris revealed the couple are excited to start a family and she was going through in vitro fertilization (IVF) with Carter. The "Cooking with Paris" star told the podcast, "I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. And I haven't got to experience that yet, because I didn't feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does."

Paris may have gotten her wish to be a mom granted a bit sooner than she planned. Still, the truth about Paris's new husband having a 9-year-old child seems like the perfect for reality TV. Welcome to life in the spotlight, Carter!