The Truth About Paris Hilton's New Husband Having A 9-Year-Old Child
Paris Hilton's wedding might have ended, but could the honeymoon be over already, too? Perhaps that's because, as Page Six reported, Paris's new husband, Carter Reum, is the father of a 9-year-old girl. On November 11, Paris married Carter at her late grandfather Baron Hilton's former estate, per People. The wedding was packed with celebrities, serving guests dinner by Wolfgang Puck with a 6-foot wedding cake. Since the bride is one of the original queens of reality TV, Paris made sure TV cameras captured all the wedding festivities for her new TV series, "Paris in Love."
During an interview on "The Trend Reporter with Mara" in early 2021, Paris revealed the couple are excited to start a family and she was going through in vitro fertilization (IVF) with Carter. The "Cooking with Paris" star told the podcast, "I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. And I haven't got to experience that yet, because I didn't feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does."
Paris may have gotten her wish to be a mom granted a bit sooner than she planned. Still, the truth about Paris's new husband having a 9-year-old child seems like the perfect for reality TV. Welcome to life in the spotlight, Carter!
Paris Hilton's husband Carter Reum isn't a 'traditional' dad
Paris Hilton's new husband Carter Reum has a 9-year-old he's only seen once, a source told Page Six. A spokesperson for the 40-year-old venture capitalist told Page Six, "While he [Carter] does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so." Some might call seeing your daughter once in nine years something other than non-traditional, but Carter supports her financially. The little girl's mom is Laura Bellizzi, the reality TV star of "Secrets of Aspen," who dated Mel Gibson for a minute. The Sun reported that in 2011, there were rumors that Bellizzi was pregnant with Gibson's baby, but it turned out that Carter was the real daddy. Since Paris and Carter star in their new reality series "Paris in Love," will his love child be a guest star?
A source told Page Six that the 9-year-old was "triggered" by all the media reports about Paris and Carter's wedding and that she felt "left out of her father's life." The source continued, telling the outlet that Carter's daughter felt "tremendous rejection" after reading that Paris and Carter want to have kids. A second source told Page Six that the little girl "wants her paternal family to hear her and know her. He may not claim or love her, but she claims and loves him and his family." We will keep you posted about any plans Carter and Paris have to include the 9-year-old in their life.