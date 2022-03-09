Anne Hathaway Isn't Holding Back Her Feelings About Zoe Kravitz
With the March release of "The Batman" came Robert Pattinson's much-anticipated take on the Caped Crusader, and as excitingly, the rise of Zoë Kravitz as antihero Catwoman. The iconic role has been inhabited in live-action by a Hollywood icons-only pantheon of women like Eartha Kitt, Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry (ahh, Halle...), and Anne Hathaway. Kravitz, so far, seems to be living up to her predecessors' hype. With her Selina Kyle highlighted as a standout by critics, the Independent's Clarisse Loughrey summarized Kravitz's Catwoman as "slinky, milk-sipping elegance."
The road to achieving superhero glory wasn't a fast or easy one for the actor, however. Kravitz related to Nylon in 2015 her experience auditioning for a role in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight Rises" (the same film featuring Hathaway as the feline-themed butt-kicker). Kravitz was reportedly informed she couldn't audition because "they weren't 'going urban,'" with a baffled Kravitz telling Nylon at the time, "What does that have to do with anything? I have to play the role like, 'Yo, what's up, Batman? What's going on wit chu?'" (The actor clarified in a March 9 Instagram Story that it was "a small part" and not the one of Catwoman, per Bustle.)
Hathaway is one member of Hollywood who's nothing but elated to have Kravitz put on those Catwoman stilettos. The Oscar winner recently shared her feelings about Kravitz adapting the character she portrayed 10 years ago.
Anne Hathaway is sharing the Catwoman love with Zoë Kravitz
Anne Hathaway is giving fellow Catwoman Zoë Kravitz a hearty welcome. Although she hasn't had time to catch the superhero crime thriller yet, Hathaway, who has been filming Apple TV+'s "WeCrashed," told Entertainment Tonight, "I have a friend who saw it this weekend and said not only is she phenomenal in it but how much fun it was to be in a packed movie theater and realizing that people are coming back to movies and how great it was to celebrate that." She added, "I am so happy for her. I haven't had a chance to see it yet, but I look forward to that."
In 2019, Hathaway also congratulated Kravitz on her casting, writing on Instagram, "The biggest congrats to @zoeisabellakravitz on landing the role of a lifetime. Well, one life anyway... Enjoy the ride, Selina." Meanwhile, two other former Catwomen, Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry, also recently welcomed Kravitz into the club. After the actor posted a photoshoot to Instagram dressed in seductive leather as Catwoman, Berry cheered in the comments, "yasssssss!!! can't wait.... meow!," while Pfeiffer left a series of enthusiastic emojis, including a heart, fire, and hands clapping.