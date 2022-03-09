Anne Hathaway Isn't Holding Back Her Feelings About Zoe Kravitz

With the March release of "The Batman" came Robert Pattinson's much-anticipated take on the Caped Crusader, and as excitingly, the rise of Zoë Kravitz as antihero Catwoman. The iconic role has been inhabited in live-action by a Hollywood icons-only pantheon of women like Eartha Kitt, Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry (ahh, Halle...), and Anne Hathaway. Kravitz, so far, seems to be living up to her predecessors' hype. With her Selina Kyle highlighted as a standout by critics, the Independent's Clarisse Loughrey summarized Kravitz's Catwoman as "slinky, milk-sipping elegance."

The road to achieving superhero glory wasn't a fast or easy one for the actor, however. Kravitz related to Nylon in 2015 her experience auditioning for a role in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight Rises" (the same film featuring Hathaway as the feline-themed butt-kicker). Kravitz was reportedly informed she couldn't audition because "they weren't 'going urban,'" with a baffled Kravitz telling Nylon at the time, "What does that have to do with anything? I have to play the role like, 'Yo, what's up, Batman? What's going on wit chu?'" (The actor clarified in a March 9 Instagram Story that it was "a small part" and not the one of Catwoman, per Bustle.)

Hathaway is one member of Hollywood who's nothing but elated to have Kravitz put on those Catwoman stilettos. The Oscar winner recently shared her feelings about Kravitz adapting the character she portrayed 10 years ago.