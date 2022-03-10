Prince Charles And Camilla's Home Displays A Special Memory From Harry And Meghan's Wedding

Family is all you need! In a rare instance, during an event held by Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, fans were given an inside look into the pair's living quarters, which revealed numerous sweet portraits of the royal family throughout the space.

On March 8, International Women's Day, the Duchess of Cornwall held an event recognizing three female rowers — Kat Cordiner, Charlotte Irving and Abby Johnston — who made their way across the Atlantic in 42 days. The trio broke the world record with their latest journey. To honor their heroism, Camilla welcomed the rowers to the Clarence House to share their journey, congratulate them on their achievements, and learn how they helped raise money for three cancer charities after one of the rowers, Cordiner, was diagnosed with cancer in 2019, per People.

In the photos shared from the small get-together, the women are seen embracing a joyous moment as they each hold up a glass in preparation for a toast, per Page Six. But, while everyone at Camilla's event was smiling ear-to-ear, fans couldn't help but smile themselves after noticing a sweet photo of Meghan Markle sitting in Clarence House, hopefully signaling an olive branch between the two couples after a rocky couple of years.