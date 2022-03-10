Prince Charles And Camilla's Home Displays A Special Memory From Harry And Meghan's Wedding
Family is all you need! In a rare instance, during an event held by Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, fans were given an inside look into the pair's living quarters, which revealed numerous sweet portraits of the royal family throughout the space.
On March 8, International Women's Day, the Duchess of Cornwall held an event recognizing three female rowers — Kat Cordiner, Charlotte Irving and Abby Johnston — who made their way across the Atlantic in 42 days. The trio broke the world record with their latest journey. To honor their heroism, Camilla welcomed the rowers to the Clarence House to share their journey, congratulate them on their achievements, and learn how they helped raise money for three cancer charities after one of the rowers, Cordiner, was diagnosed with cancer in 2019, per People.
In the photos shared from the small get-together, the women are seen embracing a joyous moment as they each hold up a glass in preparation for a toast, per Page Six. But, while everyone at Camilla's event was smiling ear-to-ear, fans couldn't help but smile themselves after noticing a sweet photo of Meghan Markle sitting in Clarence House, hopefully signaling an olive branch between the two couples after a rocky couple of years.
Prince Charles has a photo of him walking Meghan Markle down the aisle on display
During Camilla Parker Bowles' event, fans were quick to notice the bounty of photos framed throughout the house. Photos included Prince Harry at the Invictus Games, a portrait of Prince Louis, and a photo of Prince Charles holding Prince George. But the one photo that caught everyone's eye was the memory of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding from 2018 framed on a table.
The picture framed captures the moment Prince Charles walked his daughter-in-law, the future Duchess of Sussex, down the aisle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, per People.
Yet, given all that has happened amongst the royal family, the photo of Meghan and Charles still sitting in Clarence House could signal more than just memories. It could signal a better relationship between Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Sussexes since their rift in 2020 after Prince Harry and Meghan stepped away from their royal duties, per Page Six. Since their exit, royal insiders revealed that Prince Charles has not seen his son since Prince Philip's funeral in 2021 and has yet to meet his newest granddaughter, Lilibet Diana. But seeing the photo of the Sussexes wedding still shining on the Clarence House table could be a sign — not only to fans — but also to Prince Harry and Meghan that the royals still hold them close to their hearts.