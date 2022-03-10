Pete Davidson Could Be Getting Ready To Play The Biggest Role Of His Career

Pete Davidson happens to be famous for both his work in the entertainment industry and his buzz-worthy personal (specifically his romantic) life. Just consider the fact that while he sparked plenty of headlines while being involved with Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, and Margaret Qualley, people were certainly — and understandably — incredibly intrigued when he began dating Kim Kardashian. Beyond being curious about how the two spend their time together, the situation also left many fans wondering if they would see the "Saturday Night Live" star on Kim's new Hulu show.

Called "The Kardashians," Kim addressed whether or not Pete would appear on the Hulu show while talking to Variety before the premiere, which is set for April 14, according to Us Weekly. Kim explained that she hadn't "filmed with him" yet, however, she's "not opposed to it." Kim added, "It's just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away." Kim also teased, "I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn't be for this season. It wouldn't reach until next season."

Of course, while everyone may be curious if Pete will show up on Kim's new show, now fans might also be wondering if she'll show up on his new show.