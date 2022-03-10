Pete Davidson Could Be Getting Ready To Play The Biggest Role Of His Career
Pete Davidson happens to be famous for both his work in the entertainment industry and his buzz-worthy personal (specifically his romantic) life. Just consider the fact that while he sparked plenty of headlines while being involved with Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, and Margaret Qualley, people were certainly — and understandably — incredibly intrigued when he began dating Kim Kardashian. Beyond being curious about how the two spend their time together, the situation also left many fans wondering if they would see the "Saturday Night Live" star on Kim's new Hulu show.
Called "The Kardashians," Kim addressed whether or not Pete would appear on the Hulu show while talking to Variety before the premiere, which is set for April 14, according to Us Weekly. Kim explained that she hadn't "filmed with him" yet, however, she's "not opposed to it." Kim added, "It's just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away." Kim also teased, "I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn't be for this season. It wouldn't reach until next season."
Of course, while everyone may be curious if Pete will show up on Kim's new show, now fans might also be wondering if she'll show up on his new show.
Pete Davidson will play a fake version of himself
Pete Davidson has won over countless fans while taking on roles in films like "The King of Staten Island" and "The Suicide Squad," not to mention his work on "Saturday Night Live." In fact, his time on the sketch show has been so successful that it's led to what might end up being the biggest role of his career. While Pete may or may not be sticking with "SNL," per TooFab, he's also been exploring other on-screen possibilities, which is why it's not too surprising to find out that he's getting his own show — and he'll be doing so along with "SNL" boss Lorne Michaels' Broadway Video and Universal Television company.
A comedy — naturally — that will see Pete in the lead role, according to Deadline, "Bupkis" will be along the lines of a "Curb Your Enthusiasm" type series and will focus on Pete himself. Or rather, a fictional version of him. With Pete handling the writing along with his usual partner Dave Sirius, Judah Miller has also been brought on to help craft the content which will be R-rated. That's right, this show won't be appropriate for little ones. However, it will be perfect for anyone who enjoys Pete's cheeky sense of humor, as well as anyone who appreciates a star-packed cast, as those behind the scenes are hoping to surround their lead actor with other top names. Maybe Kim Kardashian? She'll at least have to pop up as a guest star, right?!