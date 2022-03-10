Kailyn Lowry And Briana DeJesus' Feud Gets Messier And Messier

The Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus saga continues. The drama between the "Teen Mom 2" co-stars unfolded in 2017 after Kailyn's ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and Briana were seen partying together in New York City and openly flirting on social media, per InTouch Weekly. "I don't really know much about it, but I wish them the best," she told the outlet. Things really started to heat up when Briana confided in her other co-star, Leah Messer, about her and Javi going on vacation together with their respective kids and that coincidentally they were all going to stay in the same hotel room, per Hollywood Life. During an episode of the MTV hit series, Kailyn confronted Briana about the status of her relationship with Javi. "I honestly don't care but he needs to be real about it and you need to be real about it and that's it," Kailyn said (via E!). However, Briana insisted they were just friends.

The couple eventually came out and announced they were together, got engaged, and called in quits all within a year, per The U.S. Sun. "I came to the conclusion that I thought I wanted to be in a relationship but in reality, the thought of it sounded nice but I am just not ready for it," she wrote in response to a fan's question on her Instagram Story (via The U.S. Sun). Even though Javi and Briana aren't an item anymore, she and Kailyn's feud is still ongoing.