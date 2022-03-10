How Grimes Just Referred To Elon Musk Is Raising Eyebrows
There's no doubt that it can sometimes be difficult to pin down what exactly is going on when it comes to Elon Musk and Grimes' relationship. The timeline of their romance isn't exactly straightforward and they've certainly experienced their ups and downs as a couple. For instance, following Musk and Grimes' apparent break-up, the world found out that the two — who already share a son, X Æ A-12 — had a baby girl together. Granted, that wasn't a tidbit of info that the singer had meant to get out into the world.
"[To] clarify a few things; I did this to speak [about] my work, not 'reveal all' haha," Grimes tweeted following a Vanity Fair interview that mentioned her little girl. Going on to admit that she definitely "held back a lot," she also explained, "[I] didn't mean for them [to] find out about my daughter so please respect her privacy as I'd love her to be able to live as private of a life as possible."
At the same time, Grimes was willing to clarify something else about her private life: The status of her relationship with Musk, which she did while referring to him in a rather interesting way before sharing another update about their life together.
Grimes and Elon Musk are 'very fluid'
"There's no real word for it," Grimes told Vanity Fair while opening up about her relationship with Elon Musk. Doing her best to explain their situation, she added that she "would probably refer to him as [her] boyfriend," however, at the same time, noted that they're "very fluid."
Of course, the term "fluid" could be open for interpretation when it comes to a personal relationship. That's perhaps why Grimes made another attempt to let those who are interested in on her home life by saying, "We live in separate houses. We're best friends. We see each other all the time ... We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it."
Being so "fluid" might also refer to the fact that their relationship always seems to be changing. Grimes herself took to Twitter following the interview to tell her followers, "Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he's my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now ..." That mission, she noted, focuses on "[s]ustainable energy, making humanity a multiplanetary species, and the preservation of consciousness." You know, normal stuff for an on-again-off-again couple and co-parents to do together.