How Grimes Just Referred To Elon Musk Is Raising Eyebrows

There's no doubt that it can sometimes be difficult to pin down what exactly is going on when it comes to Elon Musk and Grimes' relationship. The timeline of their romance isn't exactly straightforward and they've certainly experienced their ups and downs as a couple. For instance, following Musk and Grimes' apparent break-up, the world found out that the two — who already share a son, X Æ A-12 — had a baby girl together. Granted, that wasn't a tidbit of info that the singer had meant to get out into the world.

"[To] clarify a few things; I did this to speak [about] my work, not 'reveal all' haha," Grimes tweeted following a Vanity Fair interview that mentioned her little girl. Going on to admit that she definitely "held back a lot," she also explained, "[I] didn't mean for them [to] find out about my daughter so please respect her privacy as I'd love her to be able to live as private of a life as possible."

At the same time, Grimes was willing to clarify something else about her private life: The status of her relationship with Musk, which she did while referring to him in a rather interesting way before sharing another update about their life together.