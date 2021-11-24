Elon Musk's Son Just Made An Adorable Rare Appearance
When Elon Musk and Grimes' son, X Æ A-12, was born, he has already been subjected to so much unwanted controversy. It's mostly because of his unusual name, which, according to Grimes, is a combination of the couple's penchant for artificial intelligence, the name of an airplane, a song, and X, a variable that holds no value.
"First of all, my partner's the one that mostly came up with the name," the Tesla founder previously shared on "The Joe Rogan Experience" when the baby was born (via CNET). "I mean it's just X, the letter X, um, and the 'Æ' is pronounced, 'Ash,' and then, A-12 is my contribution." Yet apart from explaining the meaning behind the infamous moniker when the baby was born, Musk has mostly been silent about Baby X. "Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know?" he told The New York Times in July. "Right now there's not much I can do. Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now."
With Musk making it clear that he's not very much involved with changing diapers (at least for now), it was a bit of a surprise when Baby X made a surprise appearance at one of SpaceX's meetings.
Baby X joined one of Elon Musk's SpaceX meetings
In a Zoom meeting last week, Elon Musk delivered an update on Space X's project reusable spacecraft project, Starship, to the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, per TMZ. And the Tesla founder quickly made it a Bring Your Son to Work Day.
Baby X was seen sitting atop his dad's lap, muttering cute greetings to the unsuspecting audience and eventually stealing the show. He was heard saying multiple "hi's" and speaking baby language before someone came to take him out of the room. Baby X participated in the call for a good two minutes, and everyone took notice. "This video with his kid is going to be historic. Love this so much," one YouTube user commented. "Baby X is my favorite part! He is beaming the light of consciousness, he is it," said another.
Musk didn't explain why he brought Baby X with him, but he's probably starting to do what he's done for his other kids. "When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me... If I have a trip for Tesla to China, for example, I'll bring the kids with me and we'll go see the Great Wall or we took the bullet train from Beijing to Xian and saw the Terracotta Warriors," he told The New York Times. We can't wait to see more of Baby X in the future!