Elon Musk's Son Just Made An Adorable Rare Appearance

When Elon Musk and Grimes' son, X Æ A-12, was born, he has already been subjected to so much unwanted controversy. It's mostly because of his unusual name, which, according to Grimes, is a combination of the couple's penchant for artificial intelligence, the name of an airplane, a song, and X, a variable that holds no value.

"First of all, my partner's the one that mostly came up with the name," the Tesla founder previously shared on "The Joe Rogan Experience" when the baby was born (via CNET). "I mean it's just X, the letter X, um, and the 'Æ' is pronounced, 'Ash,' and then, A-12 is my contribution." Yet apart from explaining the meaning behind the infamous moniker when the baby was born, Musk has mostly been silent about Baby X. "Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know?" he told The New York Times in July. "Right now there's not much I can do. Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now."

With Musk making it clear that he's not very much involved with changing diapers (at least for now), it was a bit of a surprise when Baby X made a surprise appearance at one of SpaceX's meetings.