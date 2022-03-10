Duff Goldman Speaks Out About His Major Gaffe On The Masked Singer

During the Season 7 premiere of Fox's "The Masked Singer," Duff Goldman committed a mistake that would have past contestants freaking out — he lost his McTerrier head after nearly falling off the stage during his performance, according to Variety. Goldman was quick on his paws though and retrieved his head and put it back on, while judges — Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jenny McCarthy — turned their backs on him to avoid seeing his real identity. In the end, Goldman was eliminated because he performed the worst out of the other contestants. Still, the "Ace of Cakes" star was "worried" about becoming the first contestant to out themselves on the show because of the mishap.

"I was just really worried that I let everybody down. I didn't want to ruin the show," Goldman said in an exclusive interview with People. "It's this big huge Fox production and I was like, "Man, I don't want to be the one that just completely ruins this episode," and like, "Oh great, now we can't use him because his head fell off. That was my biggest worry."

Goldman went on to say that he couldn't "see anything" through his costume, which made the performance even more difficult. "That was like a five-foot drop. I did not want to fall off that stage," he added. Although Goldman was eliminated, he should definitely be applauded for his efforts on the show.