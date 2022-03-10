Some People Are Beyond Disappoined That William And Kate Won't Be Attending The BAFTAs
Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Wales during the first week of March in honor of Saint David's Day, who is the patron saint of the country, per People. They proved that they weren't afraid to get down and dirty as they visited a goat farm and a local produce market. They also toured a community-focused youth center that supports the youth in the area.
In mid-March, the couple will head to Ireland. For the first time in two years, they will attend a historic parade. Kensington Palace released a statement (via Hello! Magazine) saying, "The Duke of Cambridge, Colonel of the Irish Guards, accompanied by The Duchess of Cambridge, will visit the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at the St. Patrick's Day Parade, Mons Barracks in Aldershot on Thursday 17th March." The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will bestow sprigs of shamrock to officers and guardsmen of the regiment, who will then hand out the clovers among the ranks. According to Royal-Irish, sprigs of shamrock are worn on St. Patrick's Day to commemorate Irish soldiers who died during the Anglo-Boer war. Kate will also give a shamrock to the Irish Wolf Hound regimental mascot. The parade will end with William taking the salute from the Irish Guards.
William and Kate have a busy schedule and often travel to meet their royal obligations, but are not always able to please everyone. In fact, some fans are disappointed that they won't be attending the BAFTAs this year.
Prince William and Kate Middleton have 'diary constraints'
Kate Middleton and Prince William have become a highlight at the BAFTAs in recent years. As the president of the academy, Will has faithfully attended the awards. Of course, Kate has taken the opportunity to dress up for the red carpet, per People. However, the couple won't make an appearance at the 2022 award ceremony.
The Mirror reports that the BAFTA bosses are disappointed that he turned down the invitation. One insider explained, "Prince William is always a huge draw, not least as it's the first year back in person after the pandemic." Due to the pandemic, the BAFTAs were presented virtually in 2020 and 2021. But last year, Will could not deliver a virtual speech because of Prince Philip's death. At the time, it was "understandable." But the duke was expected to make an appearance this year "and the fact he is not, is most unfortunate."
A source told the outlet, "But BAFTA were told that diary constraints precluded him from attending in person this year." They added, "It's such a shame and everyone is very disappointed." However, the duke will still support the BAFTAs, albeit from a distance. A spokesperson for the awards confirmed, "We're delighted that BAFTA president The Duke of Cambridge will be participating in the EE BAFTA Film Awards via a pre-recorded video message." We're just hoping that Kate will support during the video and wear one of those fabulous outfits.