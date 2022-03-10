Some People Are Beyond Disappoined That William And Kate Won't Be Attending The BAFTAs

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Wales during the first week of March in honor of Saint David's Day, who is the patron saint of the country, per People. They proved that they weren't afraid to get down and dirty as they visited a goat farm and a local produce market. They also toured a community-focused youth center that supports the youth in the area.

In mid-March, the couple will head to Ireland. For the first time in two years, they will attend a historic parade. Kensington Palace released a statement (via Hello! Magazine) saying, "The Duke of Cambridge, Colonel of the Irish Guards, accompanied by The Duchess of Cambridge, will visit the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at the St. Patrick's Day Parade, Mons Barracks in Aldershot on Thursday 17th March." The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will bestow sprigs of shamrock to officers and guardsmen of the regiment, who will then hand out the clovers among the ranks. According to Royal-Irish, sprigs of shamrock are worn on St. Patrick's Day to commemorate Irish soldiers who died during the Anglo-Boer war. Kate will also give a shamrock to the Irish Wolf Hound regimental mascot. The parade will end with William taking the salute from the Irish Guards.

William and Kate have a busy schedule and often travel to meet their royal obligations, but are not always able to please everyone. In fact, some fans are disappointed that they won't be attending the BAFTAs this year.