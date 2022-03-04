Prince William Revealed The Sweetest Detail About Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton are endearing themselves to the public. Not only do they regularly post the cutest snaps of their kids to their Instagram page, but they often share stories about life in the Cambridge household. It's little wonder that a member of the public felt comfortable enough to ask the couple about how the kids were doing while they were doing a walkabout in Wales, per People. Wills told a local woman that they were "very well" and proceeded to tell her about a tradition they have in their family. Wills said that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are "always asking us where we are going." They then oblige their children and give them a geography lesson to boot. He shared, "We show them where we are on a map."

It's also this sense of ease around the royals that have some people not following protocols. The Express reports that Wills and Kate stopped by Nicky Hurts' cheese stand at the same market that day, the stallholder mistakenly called the duke and duchess "Kate" and "Will." Apparently, royal etiquette dictates that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are supposed to be called "Your Royal Highness" when they are first addressed. Afterward, one should call them "Sir" or "Ma'am." But, the couple took things in their stride and didn't falter at her mishap. Hurt revealed, "They were really relaxed." This grace also extends to their relationship, as Will recently complimented his wife in the sweetest way.