Kim Kardashian's Alleged Treatment Of Former Employees Has Come Back To Haunt Her

Kim Kardashian has found herself in hot water after comments she made about women's work ethic went viral — and not in a good way. The SKIMS founder, along with sisters Kourtney, Khloe, and momager Kris Jenner, are in the thick of a promotional tour for their upcoming Hulu series "The Kardashians," which is set to premiere on April 14. While speaking with Variety about their triumphant return to reality programming, Kim was asked to give advice to fellow female entrepreneurs and her response has caused major backlash.

"I have the best advice for women in business: Get your f*****g ass up and work," Kim said. "It seems like nobody wants to work these days," she added elsewhere. The statement has garnered a wave of criticism online, with one of the loudest digs coming from actor Jameela Jamil. "I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion ... nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic. This same 24 hours in the day s**t is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours," Jamil tweeted.

In addition to criticism from Jamil, Kim's former intern has spoken out about her time with the reality star, claiming she worked for the reported billionaire and was not paid.