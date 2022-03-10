Artem Chigvintsev Defends Delayed Public Reaction To The War In Ukraine

Artem Chigvintsev took to his Instagram Story on March 9 to condemn the war in Ukraine, saying he has struggled to process his feelings. "This hasn't been easy to write and really gather my thoughts on the devastating situation that's been happening right now in Ukraine," he wrote (via Hollywood Life). "I want to make very clear to everyone that I don't support war of any kind. It's devastating to see people die and suffer the costs." Artem went on to say that he has "friends and family on both sides," noting the situation is "effecting" him. "Please don't assume that I'm ignorant about it," he added, promising he is doing his "best to support and donate to the organization that helping right now."

Chigvintsev then defended himself, saying, "Just because People don't post about it doesn't mean they don't care there are many ways you can help." He added, "I also want to add that no one owes an explanation to anyone, about how they process and how they deal with it." Chigvintsev concluded his message saying that the war's impact on his family is "very real."

While Chigvintsev is doing is best to support his family in these difficult times, he is also currently in the process of planning his wedding to Nikki Bella. The two got engaged after falling in love on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2017, and welcomed son Matteo in June 2020, per Us Weekly. And on top of that, he has been dealing with health struggles, having fallen ill on the "DWTS Live Tour" in January.