The Tragic Death Of Sesame Street Actor Emilio Delgado

Emilio Delgado, who played Luis Rodriguez on "Sesame Street" for over four decades, has died. He was 81 years old.

His wife Carole Delgado confirmed the news to TMZ, noting he was surrounded by family at their home in New York City at the time of his death. The cause of death was blood cancer multiple myeloma, which he had been diagnosed with since December 2020, according to his agent, Renee Glicker. "We are saddened by the news of Emilio's passing. Emilio was an immense talent who brought so much joy and smiles to his fans," Robert Attermann, CEO of A3 Artists Agency, told CNN in a statement. "He will be missed by many and we know his legacy will live on. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his wife, Carole."

Delgado started his long-term tenure in "Sesame Street" in 1971, when the show's producers made an effort to make the popular children's program more diverse and inclusive. His character Luis, the Fix-It Shop owner, ultimately helped change the way people of color were represented in the media.