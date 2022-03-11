Jussie Smollett's Sentencing Outburst Elicits Strong Words From Legal Analysts

Former "Empire" star Jussie Smollett has been sentenced to 30 months of probation, which includes 150 days of spending time in county jail, for faking a hate crime against himself, CNN reported on March 10. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $120,106 to the city of Chicago and a $25,000 fine for the hoax attack.

"The hypocrisy is just astounding," Cook County Judge James Linn said, per the outlet. "There's a side of you that has this arrogance, and selfishness and narcissism that's just disgraceful." He added, "You're not the victim of a racist hate crime, you're not the victim of a homophobic hate crime, you're just a charlatan pretending to be the victim of a hate crime and that's shameful especially."

Following the announcement of his sentence, Smollett maintained his innocence, as he had in the past. "Your honor, I respect you and I respect the jury, but I did not do this," the actor said as he stood up out of his seat. Then, raising his voice, he shouted, "And I am not suicidal. And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself. And you must all know that."

Smollett's courtroom outburst was definitely unexpected and caused waves on social media. It also caught the attention of legal analysts, who had a lot to say about the situation.