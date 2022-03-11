Grimes' Confession About How Elon Musk Really Lives Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Grimes is supporting Elon Musk's claim that he's living a simple life. In May 2020, the Tesla CEO, whose net worth is a whopping $224 billion according to Forbes, announced that he will sell everything owns, including his residence. "I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house," he announced on Twitter in 2020. Surprisingly, he came through with his promise and sold his properties — including Gene Wilder's former home, which he recently sold to the late actor's family member, per Wall Street Journal.

In 2021, Musk announced in yet another tweet that he's living comfortably in a modest home that he rents from his company, SpaceX. "My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX," Musk tweeted in response to a fan who pointed out that he doesn't live like a billionaire. "It's kinda awesome though. Only house I own is the events house in the Bay Area. If I sold it, the house would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen some day."

Grimes, Musk's on-again, off-again girlfriend, has just doubled down on the billionaire's claim and confirmed that his lifestyle is nowhere near lavish.