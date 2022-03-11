Vinny Guadagnino Does Not Hold Back When Discussing Dating Angelina Pivarnick

Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick have a longtime love/hate friendship. The two first met in 2009 on the set of their hit MTV series "Jersey Shore," after Angelina landed joined the main cast, according to Page Six. The co-stars were seen fighting, bantering, and flirting with each other before they finally took their tension to the smush room in Season 2, per Life & Style. Now, Vinny is making his feelings about Angelina quite clear. During an exclusive interview with US Weekly, the outlet asked him if he would ever date his newly divorced co-star and the Staten Island native said he'd "rather jump off (his) balcony."

We know he was mostly joking, but he wants his fans to know that is not kidding about his (lack of) feeling towards her. "Like, when I tell you there's not an ounce of energy or anything in my body that has any kind of romantic attraction toward Angelina, I promise you. I do not."

Meanwhile, Vinny's close friend and "Jersey Shore" co-star Snooki told Us Weekly in June 2021 she believes Vinny and Angelina are "meant to be." "If she was single, they would definitely get together and have babies." The former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant also called the pair "soulmates," despite all the drama. "I don't know why they're fighting it."