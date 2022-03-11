Jake Tapper Lashes Out At Prince William Over Ukraine War Comments

Prince William provoked a strong Twitter reaction following remarks about the war in Ukraine on March 9. Visiting the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London accompanied by Kate Middleton, the Duke of Cambridge expressed sadness over witnessing conflict in peaceful Europe. "Everyone is horrified by what they are seeing. The news every day, it's almost unfathomable," he said, as captured on footage shared by ITV News' Lizzie Robinson on Twitter. "For our generation, it's very alien to see this in Europe."

Initially, Express' Richard Palmer misquoted William as comparing the Ukrainian conflict to those elsewhere, contending Britons were accustomed to wars in Asia and Africa, but not at home. He made no such comparison, though it is this tidbit that drew the most criticism and accusations of racism against William, Canada's Global News noted. "Prince William: 'Africans & Asians are used to all that war. Europeans don't do that.' History teachers across the world: [exasperated]," one user tweeted.

Even high-profile figures chimed in on the controversy, including CNN anchor Jake Tapper. In a now-deleted tweet, Tapper shared a photo of William's great-uncle, former King Edward VIII, and his wife greeting Adolf Hitler in 1937, Vanity Fair reported. In the accompanying commentary, Tapper instructed William to "Read a book about your own family, dude." In another tweet, Tapper explained he deleted his original tweet of William because the initial report was "inaccurate." However, Tapper maintained that William's original quote on its own deserved criticism over its historical inaccuracies.