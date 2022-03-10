Prince William's Eyebrow-Raising Comments About War Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Prince William seemed to have neglected to choose his words carefully during his visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Center. According to the Independent, the Duke of Cambridge voiced his concern and shock that there's a war happening on European soil, as it's not something he's used to witnessing. He reportedly added that Britain is more accustomed to seeing war happen in Asian and African territories.

"It's very alien to see this in Europe. We are all behind you," he said, adding that he wishes he could do more to alleviate the situation. "We feel so useless." The fact that he used the words "very alien" elicited a negative response from the public, with many saying that the royal overlooked how some European nations, including the U.K., invaded and colonized Asian and African countries. "So after your ancestors Prince William, stole, colonized, caused genocide, on so many lands. You decided to make this statement. Your country was built on wars. Its literally your history," one user said. How do you have a 1000 year history of colonialism, a literal 100 year war, launch 2 World Wars, allow multiple genocides, & bomb a dozen nations since 9/11 alone—yet make this type of a statement," tweeted another.

This statement from Prince William comes off as ironic, considering how the royal family reportedly hired a "diversity czar" last year following allegations of racism, according to Vanity Fair. He has yet to address the backlash, but hopefully, he realizes the gravity of his words.