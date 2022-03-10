Prince William's Eyebrow-Raising Comments About War Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Prince William's latest comments about the invasion of Ukraine have people raising their eyebrows.
On February 26, two days after the devastating attack on Ukraine began, both Prince William and Kate Middleton expressed their solidarity for the people of the country. "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelensky and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future." they wrote on Twitter. "Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future."
The couple also visited London's Ukrainian Cultural Center on March 9, donning matching pins to symbolize the Ukrainian flag, and helped sort and pack donations that will be directed to the millions of refugees who have fled their country. This initiative was surely applauded, however, on the same visit, the Duke of Cambridge seemed apathetic with how he addressed the ongoing war.
Prince William says war is normal in Asia and Africa, but 'alien' in Europe
Prince William seemed to have neglected to choose his words carefully during his visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Center. According to the Independent, the Duke of Cambridge voiced his concern and shock that there's a war happening on European soil, as it's not something he's used to witnessing. He reportedly added that Britain is more accustomed to seeing war happen in Asian and African territories.
"It's very alien to see this in Europe. We are all behind you," he said, adding that he wishes he could do more to alleviate the situation. "We feel so useless." The fact that he used the words "very alien" elicited a negative response from the public, with many saying that the royal overlooked how some European nations, including the U.K., invaded and colonized Asian and African countries. "So after your ancestors Prince William, stole, colonized, caused genocide, on so many lands. You decided to make this statement. Your country was built on wars. Its literally your history," one user said. How do you have a 1000 year history of colonialism, a literal 100 year war, launch 2 World Wars, allow multiple genocides, & bomb a dozen nations since 9/11 alone—yet make this type of a statement," tweeted another.
This statement from Prince William comes off as ironic, considering how the royal family reportedly hired a "diversity czar" last year following allegations of racism, according to Vanity Fair. He has yet to address the backlash, but hopefully, he realizes the gravity of his words.