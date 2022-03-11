Bachelorette Alum Clint Arlis' Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed

"The Bachelorette" alum Clint Arlis died on January 11 at the age of 34, leaving Bachelor Nation fans saddened by the untimely loss. Clint's younger sister confirmed the death on Facebook the following day. "It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint," Taylor Lulek captioned the post, noting she and loved ones would take some time to "try to cope with this great loss." On January 24, ABC honored Clint — who was in the franchise's 11th season in 2015 competing for Kaitlyn Bristowe's affection — by dedicating that evening's episode to his memory, according to Us Weekly.

While Clint didn't make it very far on "The Bachelorette," he made an impression on those who met him. That included Kaitlyn, who had her first solo date on the show with Clint after he charmed her with a drawing in the season premiere, according to the Chicago Tribune. Kaitlyn eliminated him in the third episode, but she remembered him with fondness.

"I'm not sure what happened, how it happened," she wrote in an Instagram Story (via The Hollywood Reporter). "All I want to say is that, from knowing him on the show — even though, you know, things didn't end on the best terms for us — from his time on the show till today, I have heard nothing but incredible things about that person." Two months after Clint's death, the coroner's autopsy report has been made public, giving insight into the cause.