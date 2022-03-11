Bachelorette Alum Clint Arlis' Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed
"The Bachelorette" alum Clint Arlis died on January 11 at the age of 34, leaving Bachelor Nation fans saddened by the untimely loss. Clint's younger sister confirmed the death on Facebook the following day. "It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint," Taylor Lulek captioned the post, noting she and loved ones would take some time to "try to cope with this great loss." On January 24, ABC honored Clint — who was in the franchise's 11th season in 2015 competing for Kaitlyn Bristowe's affection — by dedicating that evening's episode to his memory, according to Us Weekly.
While Clint didn't make it very far on "The Bachelorette," he made an impression on those who met him. That included Kaitlyn, who had her first solo date on the show with Clint after he charmed her with a drawing in the season premiere, according to the Chicago Tribune. Kaitlyn eliminated him in the third episode, but she remembered him with fondness.
"I'm not sure what happened, how it happened," she wrote in an Instagram Story (via The Hollywood Reporter). "All I want to say is that, from knowing him on the show — even though, you know, things didn't end on the best terms for us — from his time on the show till today, I have heard nothing but incredible things about that person." Two months after Clint's death, the coroner's autopsy report has been made public, giving insight into the cause.
Clinr Arlis reportedly had been struggling with his mental health
The coroner determined that Clint Arlis died by suicide, Page Six reported on March 11 after making the document public through a Freedom of Information Act request. Investigation into his death took weeks and ultimately concluded that Clint had been struggling with his mental health, Us Weekly reported, citing a press release. He had been suffering from paranoia, a condition that made him believe he was being constantly watched, according to Page Six. Clint left a note on his dresser.
Clint and his girlfriend of four years had also been going through a rough patch in their relationship. Amid his personal issues, Clint moved in with his parents, who believed their son had shown signs of improvement under their care, Page Six noted. In fact, his parents said Clint communicated his intention to head to the local high school for some exercise the day he was found dead.
Since leaving "The Bachelorette," Clint largely stayed out of the spotlight. His tragic death left a mark on former contestant Ben Zorn, who competed against Clint in Season 11 and later became his friend, according to Us Weekly. "[It] really makes you self-reflect on things going on in your own life ... He will be missed," Ben told the outlet. That season's runner-up, Nick Viall, remembered Clint for his special nature. "A very kind, unique, and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon," Viall wrote on Twitter on January 13.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).