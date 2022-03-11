Source Makes Bold Claim About Kate Middleton's Feelings Toward Meghan Markle

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be traveling to three exotic Commonwealth locations as part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. In February, the couple tweeted, "We are so excited to visit Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas next month as we mark The Queen's Platinum Jubilee." They continued, "We can't wait to meet people in all three countries, celebrate local cultures and understand more about innovative work being done across communities." As the future monarch and queen consort, Kate and Will are already working to build favorable relationships with the public.

Kate's relationship with the press blossomed until Meghan Markle revealed that Kate made her cry before her wedding. The actor told Oprah Winfrey that Kate was "upset about something pertaining to ... flower girl dresses," per Harper's Bazaar. However, Meghan also clarified that Kate "owned it, and she apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing." The duchess has never addressed the accusations publicly. However, royal expert Katie Nicholl told OK! Magazine in 2021 that Kate was "saddened, disappointed and hurt" by Meghan's words (via Page Six). According to Nicholl, "Kate has never wanted any suggestion of a rift with Meghan to come out in the press." The author pointed out, "You never hear about her falling out with anyone because she is very careful with how she treats others." However, many are speculating about how the sisters-in-law will react when they come face-to-face.