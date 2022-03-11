Source Makes Bold Claim About Kate Middleton's Feelings Toward Meghan Markle
Prince William and Kate Middleton will be traveling to three exotic Commonwealth locations as part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. In February, the couple tweeted, "We are so excited to visit Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas next month as we mark The Queen's Platinum Jubilee." They continued, "We can't wait to meet people in all three countries, celebrate local cultures and understand more about innovative work being done across communities." As the future monarch and queen consort, Kate and Will are already working to build favorable relationships with the public.
Kate's relationship with the press blossomed until Meghan Markle revealed that Kate made her cry before her wedding. The actor told Oprah Winfrey that Kate was "upset about something pertaining to ... flower girl dresses," per Harper's Bazaar. However, Meghan also clarified that Kate "owned it, and she apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing." The duchess has never addressed the accusations publicly. However, royal expert Katie Nicholl told OK! Magazine in 2021 that Kate was "saddened, disappointed and hurt" by Meghan's words (via Page Six). According to Nicholl, "Kate has never wanted any suggestion of a rift with Meghan to come out in the press." The author pointed out, "You never hear about her falling out with anyone because she is very careful with how she treats others." However, many are speculating about how the sisters-in-law will react when they come face-to-face.
Kate Middleton wants to keep her feelings 'private'
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle may need to bury the hatchet, especially because Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her 70th year on the throne. Now that Meghan has moved to the U.S. with her husband, Prince Harry, she guards her privacy fiercely. On the other hand, Kate has learned to work with the media and even releases photos of her children so that they are not hounded by the press. The Telegraph reports that by trying to "take ownership" of her children's public image, Kate and Will maintain a balance with the media (via the Daily Mail). "They're going to give in order to receive a degree of privacy back," royal expert Camilla Tominey claimed.
Similarly, royal author Ingrid Seward reports that Kate will also try to control the narrative about her and Meghan. Seward told the Mirror that Kate "will not forget how Meghan treated her." However, the duchess "knows there is no point in prolonging a feud that has the opportunity of being repaired." Just like Kate stepped back to allow Prince Harry and Prince William a chance to talk after their grandfather's funeral, she will use the upcoming opportunity to mend fences. Seward added that Kate "will be sure to be photographed kissing or hugging her." After all, "being royal is all about appearances." It sounds like Kate and Meghan's royal rift will remain hush-hush for now.