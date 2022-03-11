Alec Baldwin Makes Bold Claim About Halyna Hutchins' Role In The Rust Incident

Controversy continued to swirl around Alec Baldwin, as the lawsuits surrounding the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" grew in numbers. Baldwin was holding the gun that discharged the fatal round that killed Hutchins and injured the film's director, Joel Souza, but the actor believed he was not to blame for the incident. "Someone is ​responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me," Baldwin told ABC News in December 2021. In fact, the "30 Rock" star claimed that Hutchins instructed him where to point the weapon. "She's guiding me through how she wants me to hold the gun for this angle," the film's star said, while adding he believed it was a "cold gun" containing dummy (non-live) rounds.

The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, claimed that live rounds making their way to the "Rust" set was the fault of the weapons provider. Gutierrez Reed filed a lawsuit against PDQ Arm & Prop on January 12, per the Los Angeles Times. She claimed that a box of ammunition labeled as "dummies" actually contained seven live rounds among 43 dummies.

On February 15, the Hutchins family filed a lawsuit against "Rust" producers that included Baldwin. The suit directly named the actor for being at fault. "Alec Baldwin recklessly shot and killed Halyna Hutchins on the set," the lawsuit alleged, per USA Today. Later, the actor filed a claim himself that detailed Hutchins' supposed involvement in the incident.