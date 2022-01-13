How Alec Baldwin Is Implicated In Rust Armorer's Latest Lawsuit

Alec Baldwin's legal troubles are continuing to mount. The actor has been in cooperation with New Mexico authorities after tragedy struck in October 2021 when a prop gun he held on the set of his new movie "Rust" misfired a live round, striking and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Since the tragedy, authorities and the public have been inquiring about the circumstances that led up to the accident. In December, Baldwin gave a bombshell interview to George Stephanopoulos on "ABC News," where he claimed he "didn't pull the trigger" and didn't know how the live round ended up in the gun. "Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property," Baldwin said during the interview.

As the investigation goes on, Baldwin has now been implicated in another lawsuit brought on by Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on "Rust," who's been a subject of much controversy for her role in the accident. Here's what she is claiming to have happened on the set.