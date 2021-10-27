Nicolas Cage Allegedly Had An Explosive Encounter With The Rust Armorer

Nicolas Cage reportedly stormed off the set of "The Old Way" in August — two months before the deadly shooting on "Rust" — due to armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed allegedly breaking safety protocols. The 24-year-old was in charge of weapons, and Cage gave her an earful after she allegedly fired a gun without warning. Gutierrez-Reed allegedly did this multiple times throughout the course of a few days, crew members told The Wrap.

The key grip on the film, Stu Brumbaugh, alleged to The Wrap that Cage screamed at Gutierrez-Reed when the supposed incident occurred. "Make an announcement, you just blew my f***ing eardrums out!" Cage allegedly yelled before walking off set. Brumbaugh recalled telling the assistant director that Gutierrez-Reed "needs to be let go.'" Gutierrez-Reed was also accused of "put[ting] the cast and crew in several unnecessary and dangerous situations," including "walk[ing] onto the set with live rounds of blanks and no public announcement."

Gutierrez-Reed told the "Voices of the West" podcast (via The New York Times) that she "almost didn't take the job [on 'The Old Way'] because I wasn't sure if I was ready, but ... it went really smoothly." Additionally, a producer on the film denied the crew's version of events, saying the accusations have been "blown out of the proportion." In the "Rust" shooting investigation, Gutierrez-Reed told police that no live rounds were ever kept on set, per the NYT. However, according to the report, there was some ammunition on set in a cart — which was "not secured."