Meghan King Opens Up About The Far-Reaching Effects Of Her Son's Health Issues

Being a parent is hard work in any circumstance, but being a parent to a child with a disability can pose unique challenges of its own. Meghan King, former star of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," doesn't often talk about the harder parts of managing her son Hart's cerebral palsy diagnosis, but is always honest about her motherhood journey.

Meghan announced her son's diagnosis in October 2020, after months of sharing updates on his health and treatments after his brain damage diagnosis. "Even though he's the same kid I expected it to hit me hard. But it didn't. It didn't hit me hard at all. In fact I felt relieved," she wrote in a blog post at the time, going on to say that she'd been convinced it was cerebral palsy since he was just a few months old (via People). Meghan's blog post ended on an upbeat note, saying she was confident he'd go on to live a full and independent life, and hopes "Hart can inspire others with a 'diagnosis' not to hide it for fear of judgement but to wear it as a badge of honor, a source of pride for all the hard work he's accomplished that most of us will never understand."

When Meghan King shares updates on her son Hart's health, it's usually to talk about his progress or how well he's doing. Meghan also keeps it real with her followers, and sometimes shares the difficult aspects of her family life, too.