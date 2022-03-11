Is Grimes Dating Chelsea Manning?
The past few months have been anything but uneventful for Grimes. First off, the Canadian musician became a mother of two in December, though the public was none the wiser until March 10, when Vanity Fair revealed the news. Grimes intended to keep her daughter with on-again, off-again partner Elon Musk a secret, but the baby's cries coming from upstairs during the interview prompted questions from the journalist. Unwilling to lie, Grimes confirmed she and Musk had another baby – Exa Dark Sideræl, nicknamed Y – via surrogacy. "[I] didn't mean for them 2 find out about my daughter so please respect her privacy as I'd love her to be able to live as private of a life as possible," Grimes tweeted.
Grimes also described the nature of her relationship with Musk. "There's no real word for it," she said. "I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid." Despite having two kids together, one just a couple of months old, Grimes and Musk live apart. "We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it."
After the interview came out, Grimes and the Tesla and SpaceX CEO updated their relationship status once more. "Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he's my best friend and the love of my life," she tweeted on March 10. And rumor has it Grimes has already moved on — with Chelsea Manning.
Grimes has reportedly moved in with Chelsea Manning
Grimes is in a relationship with military whistleblower Chelsea Manning, a source told Page Six on March 11. "They're getting serious," the insider said. Apparently, Grimes and Manning are even sharing a roof already. "They've been living together in Austin," the source said, adding Manning still keeps her apartment in New York. As of this writing, neither Grimes nor Manning had addressed the nature of their relationship.
Grimes and Manning, who was thrust into the spotlight after sharing classified information with WikiLeaks in the Barack Obama administration, appeared to be in close contact in recent months, as hinted by their social media interactions. In late December, after Grimes tweeted her feelings about the "suffocating" nature of "celebrity culture," Twitch streamer Hasan Piker suggested she switch to his line of work. Down in the thread, Manning tweeted: "Vouch," prompting a response from Grimes. "Since I seem to be taking ur word as final these days," she tweeted. Manning also wrote "vouch" below a tweet in which Grimes declared never being in Los Angeles as of late.
Both Grimes and Manning prefer to keep their lives private, so it is unlikely they'll comment on the speculation anytime soon. Grimes even vowed to never do interviews with "traditional press" again after her Vanity Fair feature, tweeting, "I'm a pretty private person. Haven't done press in a long time cuz my personal life is so mad and I think it's hard to foreground my work ..."