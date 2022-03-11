Is Grimes Dating Chelsea Manning?

The past few months have been anything but uneventful for Grimes. First off, the Canadian musician became a mother of two in December, though the public was none the wiser until March 10, when Vanity Fair revealed the news. Grimes intended to keep her daughter with on-again, off-again partner Elon Musk a secret, but the baby's cries coming from upstairs during the interview prompted questions from the journalist. Unwilling to lie, Grimes confirmed she and Musk had another baby – Exa Dark Sideræl, nicknamed Y – via surrogacy. "[I] didn't mean for them 2 find out about my daughter so please respect her privacy as I'd love her to be able to live as private of a life as possible," Grimes tweeted.

Grimes also described the nature of her relationship with Musk. "There's no real word for it," she said. "I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid." Despite having two kids together, one just a couple of months old, Grimes and Musk live apart. "We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it."

After the interview came out, Grimes and the Tesla and SpaceX CEO updated their relationship status once more. "Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he's my best friend and the love of my life," she tweeted on March 10. And rumor has it Grimes has already moved on — with Chelsea Manning.