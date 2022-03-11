Kellyanne Conway's Thoughts On The Biden Administration Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Kellyanne Conway, who served as a senior advisor to ex-President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2020, has mostly stayed out of the public eye since she left the White House in August 2020, according to The Washington Post. At the time, Conway decided to resign because she wanted to spend more time with family and focus on her children. Her daughter, Claudia, had a contentious relationship with her and frequently aired their disputes on TikTok.

During her three years in the White House though, Conway became one of Trump's most influential and loyal advisors, but it was her on-air shenanigans that made the most impact on audiences. In a 2017 interview with NBC's Chris Matthews, Conway blamed refugees for the "Bowling Green massacre" — a non-existent event she attributed to Iraqi citizens while defending the infamous travel ban, per The Guardian. Of course, who could forget Conway legitimizing the term "alternative facts" in defense of former press secretary Sean Spicer?

Now, after staying relatively quiet for two years, Conway has criticized the Biden administration for being untruthful, which has many people calling her out for hypocrisy.