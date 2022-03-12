The Eyebrow-Raising Claim Tristan Thompson Made About His Relationship With Khloe
Tristan Thompson's baby momma scandal gets messier by the day. BuzzFeed reported that personal trainer Maralee Nichols slapped the baller with a lawsuit in 2021, insisting Thompson had fathered her baby, who was due to be born December 3. She demanded he cough up child support and cover pregnancy-related bills. In court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Nichols stated she conceived in March, while Thompson was in Texas celebrating his 30th birthday.
Per Page Six, in a separate filing, Nichols claimed after learning of the pregnancy, Thompson insisted she get an abortion. The filing included purported messages from Thompson informing Nichols that, if she didn't terminate the pregnancy, he wanted nothing to do with the baby. He allegedly advised her to take "this $75k I'm offering." Thompson apparently said he was retiring soon, so under Texas law, she woudd only get "a couple of hundred dollars" a month in support. Thompson had been reunited with Khloé Kardashian at the time of the conception.
He initially denied being the dad. However, in a come to Maury moment, paternity test results in January revealed that he is the father. Thompson shared the news on his Instagram Story and apologized for upsetting everybody. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," Thompson posted, according to the Los Angeles Times. But the drama is not over yet. Yet another new filing revealed an eyebrow raising claim Thompson made about his relationship with Khloé.
Was Tristan Thompson going to put a ring on it?
Us Weekly reports Tristan Thompson allegedly claimed he was engaged to Khloé Kardashian in April 2021. The relationship revelation was included in new court documents filed on March 4. "I'm engaged but I will be married soon. I told you I won't and can't be in the child life at all by no means," Thompson allegedly wrote to Maralee Nichols in Snapchat messages he claims are phony. "Why would you want a baby with a man that's engaged. You wanna keep a mistake," he supposedly continued.
Per People, Khloé and Thompson split again in June 2021. "The ups and downs with Tristan were always very frustrating for Khloé. She has worked so hard to trust Tristan," a source said. "Khloé will do what's best for True," another insisted, claiming the pair remains committed to raising their daughter together.
Which is more than can be said for Thompson and Nichols. The new documents claim Thompson still refuses to financially support their son. Nichols says she's sharing an apartment with a roommate to help ends meet, while Thompson continues to enjoy living large. She's demanding Thompson pay ore than $1 million in legal fees she's racked up so far, in addition to child support that's proportionate to his earnings. "Using Tristan's income of $9.7 million alone and Maralee's income of $0, Maralee at this time requests guideline monthly child support of $47,424," the documents state.