Steve Harvey Sounds Off On Jennifer Hudson Hosting A Talk Show
Steve Harvey undoubtedly knows his way around a stage. One of "The Original Kings of Comedy," Harvey started his stand-up career in the mid-1980s and has since tackled everything from acting, to producing, to even hosting his own nationally syndicated radio show, "The Steve Harvey Morning Show." In addition to the many jobs Harvey has held in his long career of 40 years, the "Think Like A Man" producer has hosted a number of television shows. His first swing at daytime television came in 2012 when he hosted "The Steve Harvey Show," for seven years, per Variety.
Harvey isn't slowing his roll as a television host anytime soon, as his new courtroom comedy show, "Judge Steve Harvey," premiered at the top of 2022. "I decided to be a judge because I've done everything else," he said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in January. "I mean, might as well just pass judgment."
Harvey, who remains a prominent fixture in the entertainment biz, has shared his thoughts on actor Jennifer Hudson joining the TV hosting world. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hudson's new syndicated daytime program is set to air in Fall 2022 and will be carried on Fox stations nationwide. When asked about his thoughts on Hudson's new show, Harvey shared his support but also sent the Oscar winner a fair warning.
Steve Harvey is keeping it real with Jennifer Hudson
Actor Jennifer Hudson is preparing to step into the world of daytime television with her new talk show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show," expected to air this Fall. As Variety reports, Hudson's show — which was shot on the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" stage — will be an hour-long program and will replace "Ellen" as Warner Bros. TV's new flagship talk show.
When asked about the news of Hudson's new daytime gig, Steve Harvey, a talk show veteran in his own right, explained to People that Hudson's extensive career and family life would make her a "great" fit for the role. "I like Jennifer Hudson," Harvey said. "I think especially at her space now, with all she knows now — she's been a celebrity. She's a mom. She's been in relationships." Harvey explained that Hudson's experiences will translate to her new role, sharing, "when you're talking to guests, you've gotta be able to relate." Harvey also warned the "American Idol" alum that hosting is no easy job, adding, "It's hard. Daytime TV is hard now"
Hudson previously voiced her excitement for the new show saying in a statement obtained by CNN. "People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning — twenty years ago — and I'm so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all," she shared. We're looking forward to JHud bracing the daytime stage!