Steve Harvey Sounds Off On Jennifer Hudson Hosting A Talk Show

Steve Harvey undoubtedly knows his way around a stage. One of "The Original Kings of Comedy," Harvey started his stand-up career in the mid-1980s and has since tackled everything from acting, to producing, to even hosting his own nationally syndicated radio show, "The Steve Harvey Morning Show." In addition to the many jobs Harvey has held in his long career of 40 years, the "Think Like A Man" producer has hosted a number of television shows. His first swing at daytime television came in 2012 when he hosted "The Steve Harvey Show," for seven years, per Variety.

Harvey isn't slowing his roll as a television host anytime soon, as his new courtroom comedy show, "Judge Steve Harvey," premiered at the top of 2022. "I decided to be a judge because I've done everything else," he said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in January. "I mean, might as well just pass judgment."

Harvey, who remains a prominent fixture in the entertainment biz, has shared his thoughts on actor Jennifer Hudson joining the TV hosting world. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hudson's new syndicated daytime program is set to air in Fall 2022 and will be carried on Fox stations nationwide. When asked about his thoughts on Hudson's new show, Harvey shared his support but also sent the Oscar winner a fair warning.