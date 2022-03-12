Meghan King Proves She's Still On Good Terms With Ex Mother-In-Law Valerie Biden Owens

No bad blood! Following Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens — Joe Biden's nephew — split in December 2021, Meghan is opening up and letting fans know she is still on good terms with her former husband and mother-in-law.

Meghan and Owens met on a dating app and, from there, their love was truly a whirlwind romance. "[We] texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke," Meghan revealed to Brides. "Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together."

A month after their debut on Instagram in September 2021, the two wed at Owen's childhood home in Pennsylvania in October. But by December, the pair had called it quits due to long-distance, per E! News. With Meghan currently living in St. Louis with her three kids — whom she shares with ex-husband Jim Edmonds — while Owens lives in Los Angeles, an insider revealed, "Meghan cannot uproot the children from where they currently live and he lives and works in California." Taking to her own Instagram Stories following the split, Meghan said she was completely "rattled" by the split and "devastated," saying this was "obviously" not what she imagined when making her vows to Owens. While the split came as a shock, now, Meghan is showing fans that, while the relationship didn't work, there's no love lost by coming out to support for her former in-laws.