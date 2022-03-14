Cher's Opens The Emotional Floodgates When Asked About Her Well-Being

Living legend Cher is one of entertainment's most iconic stars. Whether it's for her show-stopping performances, award-winning acting roles, or timeless pop classics, everyone loves a bit of Cher.

In 2014, the "I Found Someone" hitmaker broke the sad news to fans that she had to cancel the remaining dates on her "Dressed To Kill" tour due to a viral infection. In a statement shared to her website (via E! News), the singer explained she was advised by her doctor to rest to make sure she fully recovered. The illness also affected her kidney function. "I am totally devastated," she said in a statement, adding, "Nothing like this has ever happened to me. I cannot apologize enough to all the fans who bought tickets. I'm so proud of this show. It is my best ever." Fortunately, for fans, this wasn't the last time they were able to see the "Mermaids" actor on stage. In 2019, she embarked on her "Here We Go Again Tour," which was in support of her ABBA tribute album, "Dancing Queen." As previously reported by Rolling Stone, she extended the tour into 2020 with new dates. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, more than half the new shows were cancelled.

Cher has yet to perform her iconic hits since and recently had fans worried when giving them an update about her health.