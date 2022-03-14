Jussie Smollett's Brother Makes Eyebrow-Raising Claim About His Jail Stay
Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months probation on March 10 for orchestrating a fake racist and homophobic hate crime against himself in 2019. While handing out the sentence, Judge James Linn had stern words for Jussie. "You're just a charlatan pretending to be a victim of a hate crime," Linn said, per CBS Chicago. The actor was demonstrative and had choice words after receiving his sentence. "I did not do this. And I am not suicidal, and if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself," Jussie said as he launched into a rant. "I am not suicidal! I am not suicidal, and I am innocent," he shouted as he was led out of the court.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was pleased with the sentencing, and believed it would "send a clear message " to other citizens of the city who might contemplate making similar "false claims" themselves, per ABC7. Meanwhile, a member of Jussie's defense team, Nenye Uche, was upset to see his client's actions given "the same treatment as a violent offense."
The "Empire" actor was put in a jail cell that was separate from other prisoners, but a spokesperson for the jail assured the press that it was not solitary confinement, per the Los Angeles Times. This was common practice for prisoners in protective custody. This caused Jussie's brother Jocqui Smollett to take issue with his sibling's jail situation.
Jussie Smollett was allegedly placed in a psychiatric ward
Jocqui Smollett uploaded a video to Jussie Smollett's Instagram page to give fans an update on how his brother was being treated in jail. In the three-minute clip, Jocqui claimed that Jussie was being held in a psychiatric ward. "What's very concerning is that there was a note attached to his paperwork today, and put on the front of his jail cell, saying that he is at risk of self-harm," Jocqui said in the video uploaded March 12.
Speaking on behalf of his brother, Jocqui informed fans that Jussie had no intention of hurting himself while behind bars. "I want to just make it clear to folks that he is in no way, shape, or form at risk of self-harm and he wants to let folks know that, that he is very stable, he is very strong, he is very healthy," the Smollett sibling said. Jocqui expressed his dismay with how he felt Jussie was being mistreated. "This is not right. This is completely lack of justice. It's angering, it's an outrage," he added.
Fans of the "Alien: Covenant" actor filled the comments section with words of support. "Thanks for keeping us updated. Let's get our boy home #freejussie," one follower wrote. "We love y'all imma always have his back #freejussie," another commented while adding the same hashtag. Another brother, Joe Smollett, took issue with how the judge addressed Jussie during his sentencing. Joe believed the judge "shamed" his brother. "He basically called him a mental case," Joe said, per CBS Chicago.
