Jussie Smollett's Brother Makes Eyebrow-Raising Claim About His Jail Stay

Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months probation on March 10 for orchestrating a fake racist and homophobic hate crime against himself in 2019. While handing out the sentence, Judge James Linn had stern words for Jussie. "You're just a charlatan pretending to be a victim of a hate crime," Linn said, per CBS Chicago. The actor was demonstrative and had choice words after receiving his sentence. "I did not do this. And I am not suicidal, and if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself," Jussie said as he launched into a rant. "I am not suicidal! I am not suicidal, and I am innocent," he shouted as he was led out of the court.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was pleased with the sentencing, and believed it would "send a clear message " to other citizens of the city who might contemplate making similar "false claims" themselves, per ABC7. Meanwhile, a member of Jussie's defense team, Nenye Uche, was upset to see his client's actions given "the same treatment as a violent offense."

The "Empire" actor was put in a jail cell that was separate from other prisoners, but a spokesperson for the jail assured the press that it was not solitary confinement, per the Los Angeles Times. This was common practice for prisoners in protective custody. This caused Jussie's brother Jocqui Smollett to take issue with his sibling's jail situation.