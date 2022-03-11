What Will Jussie Smollett's Life Be Like In Jail?

The saga surrounding Jussie Smollett and what is being referred to as the "Empire" star's staged attack from 2019 has led to official consequences. The actor claimed to police at the time that he was attacked by two masked white men shouting racist and homophobic slurs. The assailants claimed they faked the crime with Smollett for money. After three years of a messy timeline, Judge James Linn issued the actor's sentence on March 10, and Smollett was quick to shout out, "I'm innocent!" After briefly addressing the judge to firmly maintain his innocence and make it known that he was not suicidal heading into jail, deputies proceeded to lead him out of the courtroom.

Smollett's sentencing inspired a fiery statement from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, per the New York Post. She stated that his criminal conviction "should send a clear message" to those in Chicago "that false claims and allegations will not be tolerated." Lightfoot referred to Smollett's report of the hate crime as "malicious and wholly fabricated," noting that the investigation amassed "1500 hours of police work that cost the city over $130,000 in police overtime."

AP News reported that special prosecutor Dan Webb said that Smollett's behavior and the effects of this case "will discourage others who are victims of hate crimes from coming forward and reporting those crimes to law enforcement." With no extensive criminal history and the fact that this crime was non-violent, experts were not anticipating Smollett serving time in prison. They were greatly mistaken.