Tyrese Gibson Reveals The Message R. Kelly Sent Him Amid His Mother's Death

On February 5, Tyrese Gibson shared with fans that his mother, Priscilla Murray, was gravely ill, and it was while working that the actor learned his mother took a turn for the worse. "In the middle of filming and just got the worst phone call I've ever gotten," he wrote in an Instagram post. "My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can't breathe or even eat on her own," Gibson added.

Unfortunately, Gibson's mother died later that month. The "Fast & Furious" star shared an emotional post to Instagram on February 14 to announce her death. "On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying tor my mother This is the saddest moment of my life ... My sweet Valentine just passed away," he wrote. Gibson included a video where he held his mother's hand just shortly after she died. "Rest in peace mom ... I'm so sorry this happened, mom," the actor said in the tear-inducing clip.

Almost two years earlier, in April 2020, Gibson spoke about R. Kelly's legal woes during an Instagram Live session with rapper Fat Joe. Gibson argued that everyone had some sort of skeletons in their closet that would look terrible under public scrutiny. "Everybody is involved in something that they don't ever want people to know about publicly," he told Fat Joe (via The Jasmine Brand). Kelly must have appreciated the support, because he took time to reach out to Gibson after his mother died.