Prince William Reportedly Left BAFTA Organizers Very Unhappy

In her Platinum Jubilee speech, Queen Elizabeth confirmed Prince Charles will be her successor and encouraged Brits to "give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me," per CBS. When Charles becomes king, Prince William will be second-in-line to the throne and his role may change. According to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly, the father and son look forward to "working very closely together," and Wills is "excited about this new chapter in his life and the challenges he'll be facing." While the duke has always been an important member of The Firm, after his father ascends to the throne, Wills will "be taking on extra duties over the next decade."

In fact, the duke is already stepping up his royal game. Queen Elizabeth was scheduled to attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 14. However, the Daily Mail reported that since the queen is still recovering from her COVID-19 diagnosis from February, the royal household decided that Charles would represent her at the service. Prince William and Kate Middleton were seen arriving first, and his father and Camilla-Parker Bowles arrived shortly thereafter, per AFP. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a regal blue outfit, while her spouse wore a matching tie, and as always, all eyes were on the Cambridges as they entered the church. It's little wonder that the British Academy Film Awards felt slighted when Will and Kate did not attend this year's event one evening prior.