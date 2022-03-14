Jurnee Smollet Has Strong Words About Jussie's Jail Sentence

Reactions to Jussie Smollett's sentence for staging a hate crime against himself were befitting the already-odd case. After a jury found Smollett guilty on five counts of felony disorderly conduct in December 2021, Cook County Judge James Linn sentenced the singer-actor in March to 30 months of probation, including 150 days in county jail. Additionally, Smollett must pay the city of Chicago $120,106 in restitution as well as a $25,000 fine, per CBS News.

Upon hearing his sentencing, Smollett reacted with a bizarre outburst in court, saying, among other things, "I am innocent, and I am not suicidal... And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself," per CBS. Meanwhile, rapper 50 Cent was among the members of the internet who jumped on the moment. 50 posted a video of Smollett's courtroom protest to his Instagram, writing, "If i ever go to court again, i don't care if it's for a parking ticket. i'm gonna say this I AM NOT SUICIDAL... as i walk out." However, Smollett's "Empire" castmate Taraji P. Henson protested his jail-time in her own Instagram post, writing, "[T]he punishment does not fit the crime." As she elaborated, "No one in Hollywood will hire him" and for "an artist," that was punishment enough.

Now, Jurnee Smollett, Jussie's sister and star of HBO's "Lovecraft Country," had an equally strong stance on her brother's fate.