Dick Van Dyke Reveals The Worry He Had About Getting Together With His Much Younger Wife

Dick Van Dyke found a joyous, lasting love at the age of 81. Van Dyke met Arlene Silver at the 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards where she was working as a makeup artist, and despite the nearly 50 years of age between them, they hit it off. The two married after six years of dating and as Van Dyke shared with Parade in 2013, "It's one of the smartest moves I ever made. She makes me happy." He's always a good sport about the age difference and noted, "She's very mature for her age, and I'm very immature for my age, so it's just about right!"

The "Mary Poppins" actor told Closer Weekly in 2020 that his wife was a "gift" — a woman skilled at cooking and who has "great patience." Van Dyke and Silver keep up with one another by talking, dancing, and simply doing "everything together." Even though Van Dyke is in his nineties, he is always eager to work on little projects here and there, especially when Silver is involved.

The two shared a 2022 Valentine's Day music video on YouTube covering Doris Day's song "Everyone Loves a Lover" with Van Dyke's a cappella quartet Vantastix showing off their love of dance. Fans filled Silver's Instagram comments with feel-good reactions, one noting, "[M]akes my heart feel GOOD to see him still enjoying a little dance & song ... just beautiful happy!" The general consensus is that folks love the couple, but Van Dyke was originally apprehensive of the response and is sharing those thoughts after more than a decade in love.